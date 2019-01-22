What They Are Saying: Hunter Renfrow, Mark Fields at Senior Bowl

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Mark Fields are representing Clemson on the South team at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week.

The Senior Bowl week kicked off with the national scouting weigh-in Tuesday morning followed by the first South and North team practices. The 70th Senior Bowl game will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Renfrow and Fields at the Senior Bowl!

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow comes in at 5-10 3/8, 175. He'll get drafted on tape, not measurables. Gets open week after week. #SeniorBowl — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 22, 2019

Yes, this is 8th-year senior WR Hunter Renfrow. First time I’ve ever seen him in person. I literally thought he was a scout at first pic.twitter.com/bET31GCI6v — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) January 22, 2019

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow can break off his routes at an elite pace #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/SBIbz1bjJB — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 22, 2019

Send em over here to me let me work with him 👣 https://t.co/XKOhRM7qWD — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 23, 2019

#Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson makes the throw while running to #Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow pic.twitter.com/hhykDFZCwu — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 22, 2019

Hunter Renfrow and Deebo Samuel back deep as #SeniorBowl practice shifts to punt/punt return pic.twitter.com/hdLJdAgTaz — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 22, 2019

WR @adamhumphries13 er… Hunter Renfrow out of @ClemsonFB fielding punts at South practice. Got a chance to talk to him today and he and Hump are even more similar in person. Should be a very productive slot player at the NFL level, too. pic.twitter.com/XJvQZ9HEL6 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) January 22, 2019

Not many dudes I’m interested in taking pics with this week but I couldn’t resist in this case because of our similar paths. Much respect @renfrowhunter! #walk-on’s #seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/PhA9EEptX7 — Chris Doering (@ChrisDoering) January 22, 2019

"We're gaining ground… but we're just little ole #Clemson trying to make it to the top." — Hunter Renfrow on #RollTide down at the @seniorbowl Great stuff.. but good luck selling that line about @ClemsonFB anymore.. 😂😂 Thanks to @BriMacNaught for the video! pic.twitter.com/FKmGWOPnTn — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) January 22, 2019

#Clemson DB Mark Fields measures 5’10” and 186 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 22, 2019

I'm told many NFL scouts believe Clemson's Mark Fields is the best cover corner in the southeast. He's played well during 1v1's, got beat deep twice but recovered both times to break up the pass pic.twitter.com/nGDUczxB3y — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 22, 2019

Good stuff by Mark Fields pic.twitter.com/4uKl5Lxnvi — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) January 22, 2019

I talked to Dabo Swinney about what Mark Fields brings to the NFL: "He's got what everyone wants — speed" https://t.co/Z75VdVr3Ap — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 23, 2019