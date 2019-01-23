Simmons return is a big get for Clemson's 2019 defense

With the return of Isaiah Simmons at the SAM/nickel position, Clemson will have three of their four starters back in the secondary, while Simmons will return as the lone starting linebacker.

In all, four starters are back on a defense that ranked first nationally in scoring defense (13.1 points/game) and fifth in total defense (285.9).

Simmons played a big role this past season in the Tigers’ run to another national championship. He led the Tigers with 89 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss. He had 1.5 sacks and broke up six passes. He also had one interception.

In the national championship game against Alabama, Simmons led the Tigers with nine tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Here are some Simmons’ best plays from the 2018 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.