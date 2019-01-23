Wilkins was a beast on Clemson's D-Line

Christian Wilkins ends his Clemson career as part of a senior class that went 55-4.

They are tied with Alabama’s seniors as the winningest class in the history of college football. They’re also the first senior class in ACC history to win two national championships, while also winning four outright ACC Championships in a row.

Wilkins came back for his final year and shared a national championship with his brothers on the defensive line. Like defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, Wilkins decided to come back to Clemson for one final season and chase the dream of being “the best team ever” with them.

Wilkins finishes his career as one of Clemson’s greatest defensive tackles of all time.

This year, he became just the fifth Clemson player in history to be named a unanimous All-American. He won the Campbell Trophy given to the nation’s best player on the field and in the classroom. He finished the season with 50 tackles, including 15 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and six sacks.

