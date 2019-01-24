In-state RB talks Clemson, recruitment

Clemson has yet to offer a running back in the 2020 class to date, in part because the Tigers are still working to finish up their running back recruiting for the 2019 cycle.

But one candidate to eventually earn an offer from Clemson lives less than an hour away from campus in Rahjai Harris of Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes. The talented prospect has been on Tony Elliott’s radar for years now and continues to keep in touch with Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

“We talked about a lot of stuff actually,” Harris said of a recent conversation with Elliott. “The main thing was he wanted me to keep grinding and keep being a positive role model.”

As a junior last season, Harris (5-11, 185) ran for 662 yards and six touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 235 yards and three more scores despite missing a few games with a fractured ankle. For his career, Harris has 2,117 yards rushing, 535 yards receiving and 30 total touchdowns to his credit.

Harris plays for a powerhouse Byrnes High School program that has produced plenty of Division I talent over the years. He has watched a lot of Clemson football and feels the Tigers’ offense would be a good fit for him.

“Our plays our very similar so I think I could get used to being in Clemson’s offense,” he said.

Harris has visited Clemson numerous times in the past, including for a few games in the fall. Throughout the season, he kept a close eye on Travis Etienne and the Tigers’ running backs and liked what he saw.

“I can tell they are pushed to be great,” he said. “They have a great leader that’s teaching it the right way.”

Along with Clemson, Harris said he has been in contact with Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Kentucky, East Carolina, App State, Western Kentucky and Memphis. Coaches from all of those programs have visited Harris’ school during the current contact period with the exception of Memphis and Western Kentucky.

Harris plans to check out various programs this offseason and has already set up visits to a couple of the aforementioned schools.

“I am going to Memphis in a couple months and I will be going to East Carolina March 23,” he said.

Harris was one of the standout performers at the Dabo Swinney Camp in each of the last two summers. He holds offers from East Carolina and App State and likely has more on the way in time.