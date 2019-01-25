Photo Gallery: Clemson opens preseason practice

The Clemson baseball team opened practice for the 2019 baseball season Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson as the Tigers look to do more this year than it did a season ago.

Clemson opens the season on Feb. 15 against South Alabama.

Checkout The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery from the first practice: Photo Gallery

–Photos by Rex Brown

