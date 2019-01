Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow continues to impress the NFL scouts, coaches and general managers during Senior Bowl practice this week in Mobile, Alabama.

Here is what is being said about the former Tiger on Twitter as he gets set with fellow Clemson teammate Mark Fields for Saturday’s Senior Bowl at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

Reporter asks Hunter Renfrow was like playing with quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. Hunter’s immediate response “don’t forget about Kelly Bryant” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 24, 2019

Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow is ghosting DBs at the Senior Bowl, which is no surprise to anyone who watched him at Clemson. Story on why his nuanced skill set translates to the NFL. https://t.co/TYjolYvk6Z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 25, 2019

Hunter Renfrow WR #Clemson , with the nasty COD! Tough cover for Mike Edwards #SeniorBowl highlights pic.twitter.com/oFb9R8EMLv — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) January 25, 2019

The #Eagles have met with 5 prospects at the Senior Bowl, including Nasir Adderley and Hunter Renfrow: https://t.co/XuEbwvP2Jx — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 24, 2019

“He’s not an overly impressive person when you meet him. But when he puts that helmet on, he’s Superman.” I spoke to Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney about Hunter Renfrow and a lot more live during our @seniorbowl coverage on @nflnetwork. Part 1 here: pic.twitter.com/9XESPYb5oo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2019

He be playin wit them boys lol — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) January 25, 2019

Hunter Renfrow just COOKED a man. pic.twitter.com/Bd8JuTmMrZ — Carter Donnick (@CDonScouting) January 24, 2019