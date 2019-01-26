5-star picks up Clemson offer on visit

Clemson has extended an offer to an elite running back prospect that was on campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day event Saturday.

Lakeland (Fla.) 2020 five-star Demarkcus Bowman added Clemson to an offer list that also includes Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and others. Bowman’s high school announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Prior to attending Saturday’s junior day, Bowman had most recently visited Clemson for the NC State game in October. He is ranked as the No. 5 running back and No. 33 overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a junior in 2018, Bowman rushed for 2,422 yards on 205 carries (11.8 average) and scored 36 rushing touchdowns.