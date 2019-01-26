Big Alabama DL draws visit from Clemson

Just a sophomore, Dylan Brooks stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, and knows how to get after the quarterback. So, it’s no surprise that the athletic defensive end from Roanoke (Ala.) Handley is already attracting attention and interest from major college football programs, including Clemson.

Tigers assistant and area recruiter Todd Bates stopped by Brooks’ school this week to watch the two-sport standout play basketball.

“I was happy,” Brooks said of getting a visit from a member of the national champs’ coaching staff. “My hard work on the field has paid off.”

Indeed it has, as Brooks received his first offer from Indiana on Jan. 2. Since then, the long, lean and quick pass-rusher has added offers from Virginia, UAB and Jacksonville State, while schools such as Tennessee, LSU and Duke are showing early interest along with Clemson.

Brooks made a visit to Auburn during the season and said he plans to visit Clemson for the first time this spring, adding that an offer from the ACC’s Tigers in the future “would mean a lot.”

“It’s a winning program,” he said of what stands out to him about Clemson.

Brooks posted 55 total tackles, including 17 for loss and nine sacks, as a sophomore last season en route to All-State honors. The class of 2021 prospect is focused mostly on football and knows his future is on the gridiron, but he plays basketball on the side and shines for Handley High School on the hardwood as well.