Clemson lands another major commitment

A big recruiting day for Clemson just got even better.

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams announced his verbal commitment to Clemson on Saturday afternoon via social media. He is on campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day event.

“It’s been a long journey full of many trials and tribulations,” Williams said in a video on Twitter. “But I just want to thank God, my family and my friends for keeping me humble and on track in life and throughout this process. Thank you to all the great institutions who have recruited me. But in the end, there can only be one.”

Williams’ announcement came less than 30 minutes after Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint announced his commitment to the Tigers earlier this afternoon.

Williams is ranked as high as the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 recruiting cycle per 247Sports. He was named a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American earlier this month.

Clemson extended an offer to Williams last spring and attracted him to campus for the NC State game in October. He chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and many others.

Williams becomes the seventh member of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, joining Swint, Hartsville (S.C.) defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen, Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Walker Parks and Milton (Ga.) offensive lineman Paul Tchio.

Clemson’s 2020 class is now ranked No. 4 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

