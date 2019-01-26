Dixon showed off his big-play potential in 2018

The future looks very bright at running back for the 2018 National Champions.

The Tigers not only return the ACC Player of the Year in running back Travis Etienne, but they also bring back Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon.

Dixon burst on the scene this past season with 547 yards and five touchdowns despite being the fourth-team running back. The freshman averaged a team-best 8.8 yards per carry and had touchdown runs of 65, 61, 55, 52 and 38 yards.

He twice topped the 100-yard mark in a game. The Butler, Ga., native rushed for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns at Wake Forest. He then ran for 116 yards and scored a touchdown in the Tigers win over Louisville a few weeks later.

Watch Dixon’s highlights from the 2018 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine "Little Ole Clemson": The Best "Little" Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team's run to being "the best ever" but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers' run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

