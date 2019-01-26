Renfrow shows out in Senior Bowl

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was just Hunter Renfrow in Saturday’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Renfrow, who set the Clemson record for most games played by a wide receiver in a Clemson career and the most games started (43), led the South team with five receptions for 63 yards.

The Clemson Tiger also had an 18-yard punt return in the game, the longest by any player in the game. The North team defeated the South team, 34-24.

Here is What Twitter is saying about Renfrow’s performance in the Senior Bowl.

Hunter Renfrow led the South team in receptions in the Senior Bowl today, making plays against some of the top prospects for the 2019 NFL draft https://t.co/UufALlRKtm — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 26, 2019

.@ClemsonFB's @renfrowhunter making something out of nothing on the punt return 👀 📺: @seniorbowl only on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/WiILu96vOK — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 26, 2019

Was there any doubt Hunter Renfrow would come down with this ball? #SeniorBowl https://t.co/iTiiAWPOIX — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 26, 2019

Hunter Renfrow’s first catch of the Senior Bowl goes for 35 yards. — Alex Maminakis (@alexmaminakis) January 26, 2019

