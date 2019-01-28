Another 5-star RB adds Clemson offer

A couple of days after offering a five-star running back during its elite junior day event Saturday, Clemson has extended an offer to another five-star running back.

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic’s MarShawn Lloyd reported the offer from the Tigers on Monday morning via social media. Lloyd made a visit to Clemson on Sunday en route home from a trip to Georgia over the weekend.

Lloyd (5-10, 210) is ranked as a top-50 overall prospect nationally for the 2020 class by all the major recruiting services. He checks in as high as the No. 3 running back in the country and No. 19 overall prospect according to Rivals.

In addition to Clemson, Lloyd has collected offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and many other major programs.

Lloyd was selected to The Washington Post’s 2018 All-Met team following his junior season in 2018.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/S5ozGE4hrr — MarShawn Lloyd (@LloydMarshawn) January 28, 2019

