Clemson commit Parks an active recruiter at elite junior day

Clemson commitment Walker Parks put on his recruiting hat this past Saturday during the program’s elite junior day.

The Tigers welcomed a host of top prospects to campus for the event, and the Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive lineman stayed in their ear about why they should commit to the national champs.

“For sure. I recruited just about every uncommitted guy there and I think it went well,” Parks said. “There will be some big-time guys that want to be a part of the class we are building.”

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 4 nationally after the Tigers picked up two verbal commitments during Saturday’s junior day in four-star linebacker Kevin Swint and four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams.

On Saturday, Clemson played host to nearly 20 recruits rated as four-stars or higher, including several five-stars.

“It was amazing,” Parks said of the talent at the junior day. “A lot of really good guys and superior talent there. If we get all the guys that were on campus there will be another natty trophy coming to Clemson.”

Parks (6-5, 250) spent the most time around four-star Clemson offensive line targets Bryn Tucker and Mitchell Mayes.

“They are really good dudes and I think they had a great time,” Parks said. “I hope they join the family.”

Parks is doing his best to get the aforementioned duo on board with the Tigers.

“That’s exactly what we need,” he added. “If we could land Bryn, Mitchell and some of those other guys I’d have a hard time believing anyone could stop us a couple years down the road.”

Parks was joined on campus by most of his fellow commits, including fellow four-star offensive linemen John Williams and Paul Tchio.

According to Parks, Clemson’s seven-member 2020 class is already starting to build a special bond.

“We are very close,” he said. “All the commits are in a group chat and we talk, and the guys that aren’t in we all keep up with and talk to still.”

Parks made the trip for the junior day event with his parents and brother.

“Everyone loved it,” he said, “and that was my brother’s first time there so it was pretty cool for him to get to see everything.”

Parks committed to Clemson in October, choosing the Tigers over Kentucky – where his father played college football – as well as offers from Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Louisville and others. He is ranked as the No. 223 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 cycle according to ESPN.

