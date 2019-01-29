Tigers rout Pitt for second ACC win

Some wondered if Clemson would have much energy for its late game with Pitt on Tuesday after losing a heartbreaker on the road to NC State last Saturday.

With less than a capacity crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum and a 9 p.m., start it would have seemed logical for the Tigers to be a little lethargic and hungover from the loss. However, they came out with their own energy and used runs of 8-0 and 14-0 early in the game to blowout the Panthers, 82-69.

Shelton Mitchell paced Clemson to its second conference win of the season, scoring 15 points and adding five assists. Marcquise Reed scored 26 points in the victory to lead the Tigers in scoring.

The Tigers (12-8, 2-5 ACC) matched a season-high for points in a half with 51 in the first 20 minutes, matching what they did in the second half of the Citadel game. Clemson led 51-23 at the break.

Mitchell led the team with 14 points in the opening half. The senior guard was 4-for-4 from behind the arc and 5-for-5 overall. He came into the game one for his last 14 in the first six ACC games and 2-for-his last 22 since the South Carolina game on Dec. 22.

He finished the game 5-of-6 from the field overall and 4-for-4 from three.

Clemson also got 14 points from Reed in the first half as well. Clyde Trapp totaled 16 points in the win.

Pitt (12-9, 2-6 ACC) was led by Xavier Johnson’s 28 points to lead all scorers.

The Tigers shot 66.7 percent overall and 60-percent from three in the opening half. They led by as many as 29 points.

Clemson used a 14-0 run early in the game to build its lead and then added on it from there.

The Tigers will play Wake Forest at noon on Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum.