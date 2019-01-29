Williams enjoys visit from Clemson coaches

Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables paid a visit to a future Tiger on Monday while out on the recruiting trail in the Palmetto State during the final week of the NCAA contact period.

Clemson’s head coach and defensive coordinator stopped by Swansea, S.C., to see linebacker signee Greg Williams, who is set to enroll at Clemson this summer.

“I always have a blast being around them,” Williams said of the visit from the coaches. “They’re great role models and teachers, and I’m just ready to learn from them on how to develop as a person and player.”

What did Williams, a top-five prospect in the Palmetto State, hear from the coaches?

“That I’ve got to be ready to work and trust the process,” he said, “and we talked about the time I’m going to have there.”

Williams earned an offer from Clemson after a strong performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, then committed just two weeks later on June 21.

Since jumping on board with the Tigers, Williams has built a strong relationship with Swinney and Venables.

“It’s good and I’m thankful for that, so if I need help or have questions I can ask,” Williams said.

All In with Clemson, Williams can’t wait to get on campus this summer — and on the field in the fall.

“Very excited I get to showcase my talent,” he said.

Williams, the No. 5 prospect in South Carolina per Rivals, recorded 78 tackles with a sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions as a senior en route to Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He was selected to the Shrine Bowl and posted five tackles, including a sack, in the annual all-star game.

Great visit today from Coach Swinney and Coach V #Trusttheprocess 🐅🐅 @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/kINbPtZUNE — Gregory Williams (@Kinggw11) January 28, 2019

