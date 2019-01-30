7 Tigers honored on All-ACC Academic Team

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its annual All-ACC Academic Team on Wednesday, with members of Clemson’s 15-0 national championship squad accounting for seven selections.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Clemson’s 2018 All-ACC Academic Team selections are included below:

NAME POS. CLASS MAJOR Adam Choice RB Gr. Human Resource Development Justin Falcinelli C Gr. Business Administration Kendall Joseph LB Gr. Athletic Leadership Trevor Lawrence QB Fr. Pre-Business Sean Pollard OL Jr. History Amari Rodgers WR So. Sports Communication Christian Wilkins DT Gr. Athletic Leadership

Clemson’s seven All-ACC Academic Team selections are tied for the second-most in a season in school history (seven in 2009) and are one shy of the school record set by the 2017 squad (eight). Clemson has now had at least three All-ACC Academic selections in 12 consecutive seasons.

Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who became the first player in school history to win the William V. Campbell Award, known colloquially as the “Academic Heisman,” earned his fourth career All-ACC Academic selection. He joins center Dalton Freeman (2009-12) as the only players in school history to be placed on the team four times.

Joining Wilkins as repeat honorees are offensive linemen Justin Falcinelli and Sean Pollard. Both Falcinelli and Pollard appeared on the 2017 All-ACC Academic Team and are now two-time recipients of this honor.

The selections of running back Adam Choice, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker Kendall Joseph and wide receiver Amari Rodgers all represented their first career All-ACC Academic honors. All seven honorees were ambassadors with Clemson’s P.A.W. Journey program, which cultivates leadership in football student-athletes through personal growth, life skills and professional development.

—Clemson Athletic Communications