Clemson infielder Grayson Byrd says he is ready to go after having such an injury riddled junior season a year ago.

Despite the injuries, Byrd rallied to earn All-ACC honors. He hit .243 last year with 9 home runs and 26 RBIs. He had a slug percentage of .439.

Overall, he played in 48 games and started 39 for the Tigers.

Watch Byrd’s interview with the media on TCITV: