4-star RB, NFL legacy has high interest in Clemson

The power of the Paw has never been stronger, and the increasing growth of Clemson’s brand has helped the Tigers expand their reach on the recruiting trail.

Clemson is recruiting on a national level, with the program carrying high appeal to recruits all over the country. One prospect from across the country who has high interest in the Tigers is four-star running back Sam Adams from Eastside Catholic High in Sammamish, Wash., located near Seattle.

Adams (6-2, 200) told The Clemson Insider recently that he wants to make the long-distance trip to check out Clemson for the first time.

“I am definitely interested in Clemson,” he said. “I am trying to get down there soon for a visit since I have never been.”

Adams said he is discussing potential Clemson visit dates with his dad, also named Sam, a former All-American defensive tackle at Texas A&M who went on to be drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 1994 and selected to three Pro Bowls.

For the younger Adams, a top-200 national prospect in the 2020 class, there is a lot that he likes about Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I know they have a good education there,” he said. “I know the coaching staff is really good and that they would make me the best player I can be. I would love to build that relationship with the coaching staff and hopefully see the campus and facilities as well.”

Adams has accumulated over 30 offers, with his long list comprised of schools such as Texas A&M, Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Ohio State, Texas, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Florida and LSU among others. He is slated to visit Washington this weekend.

As a junior last season, Adams rushed for 929 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He added 200 yards receiving and three touchdown receptions, earning MaxPreps Junior All-American honors for his efforts.