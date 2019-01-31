Tigers lose three players to injury

Clemson head coach Monte Lee announced Thursday the Tigers will be without three players for the 2019 baseball season.

Sophomore catcher Drew Donathan, freshman pitcher Carter Raffield and sophomore pitcher Spencer Strider will all miss the 2019 season due to injury.

Donathan suffered a leg injury, while Raffield and Strider both suffered arm injuries. All three plan to redshirt, rehabilitate and return to the field with the Tigers in the 2020 season.

Lee also announced his captains for the new year. Shortstop Logan Davidson and pitcher Carson Spiers were voted team co-captains.

“Logan and Carson were voted co-captains because of their leadership qualities and respect they’ve earned from their teammates,” said Lee. “Logan shows up every day with a consistent mindset and attitude that sets a great example. I believe he’s the best shortstop in the nation for what he brings to the shortstop position, at the plate and in the dugout.

“Carson is a bulldog competitor who knows how to pitch when the game is on the line. That quality embodies what we want all Tigers to show, day in and day out.”

Davidson, a junior, is a career .289 hitter with 27 doubles, 27 homers, 87 RBIs, 116 runs and 20 steals in starting every game of his two-year career at shortstop. The Charlotte, N.C., native and switch-hitter is a preseason first-team All-American.

Spiers, who is also a junior, became one of the team’s best relievers in 2018, when the Greenville, S.C., native was 2-2 with four saves, a 2.08 ERA, .149 opponents’ batting average and 39 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched over a team-high 29 relief appearances.

Clemson opens the 2019 season against South Alabama on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

—Clemson Athletic Communications