Tigers offer highly touted safety prospect

Another top prospect from the state of New Jersey reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Four-star safety Jordan Morant from Bergen Catholic High in Oradell, N.J., announced the offer from the Tigers via a Twitter post.

“I’m blessed and very honored to have received an offer from Clemson University!!” he wrote.

Morant (6-1, 195) is considered a top-10 safety nationally for the 2020 cycle by multiple major recruiting services. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 safety and No. 148 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Clemson joins Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others, on Morant’s long offer list.

As a junior, Morant notched 36 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss and a sack, along with three pass deflections.

Earlier Thursday, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s four-star defensive end Amin Vanover announced an offer from Clemson as well.