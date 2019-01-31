Tigers offer highly touted safety prospect

Tigers offer highly touted safety prospect

Recruiting

Tigers offer highly touted safety prospect

Another top prospect from the state of New Jersey reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Four-star safety Jordan Morant from Bergen Catholic High in Oradell, N.J., announced the offer from the Tigers via a Twitter post.

“I’m blessed and very honored to have received an offer from Clemson University!!” he wrote.

Morant (6-1, 195) is considered a top-10 safety nationally for the 2020 cycle by multiple major recruiting services. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 safety and No. 148 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Clemson joins Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others, on Morant’s long offer list.

As a junior, Morant notched 36 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss and a sack, along with three pass deflections.

Earlier Thursday, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s four-star defensive end Amin Vanover announced an offer from Clemson as well.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

An emerging offensive line prospect from the Old Dominion has picked up an offer from the national champions. Sterling (Va.) Dominion tackle Jimmy Christ announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday (…)

reply
22hr

Clemson infielder Grayson Byrd says he is ready to go after having such an injury riddled junior season a year ago. Despite the injuries, Byrd rallied to earn All-ACC honors. He hit .243 last year with 9 home (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home