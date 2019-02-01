Strider talks season ending injury

Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider was set to compete for a spot in the Tigers’ weekend rotation before a season ending injury on the first day of practice.

The media caught up with Strider Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson where he discussed the injury and how he plans to try to help the team this season.

