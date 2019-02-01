Tigers hard to beat when Reed, Mitchell play well together

Clemson guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell played perhaps their best game, together, this season as they helped the Tigers beat Pitt this past Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The two seniors combined to score 40 of Clemson’s 82 points in the 13-point win. It is no coincidence the Tigers’ 82 points were the most they have scored since their Dec. 30 win over Lipscomb when they scored 84.

Reed and Mitchell combined for 36 points in that win. They also combined for eight assists in both victories.

“That is probably when we are playing our best when those two guys are both playing at a high level,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said Friday. “That is what happened at the Pitt game. Those two guys played great.

“Obviously, if we get Elijah (Thomas) going too at that same time, then we have that inside-outside game that makes us really hard to play against.”

When Reed and Mitchell have both score in double digits this year, Clemson (12-8, 2-5 ACC) is 8-3. The Tigers are 2-4 when they don’t, including a 1-4 mark in ACC games.

“When those two guys are playing well, together, that is what we need for us to play at our highest level,” Brownell said.

Clemson will play Wake Forest Sunday at noon. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Watch Brad Brownell’s press conference with the media as he previews the Wake Forest game and more.

