Allen trying to become Tigers’ next Super Bowl Champion

Through the years, Clemson has had many players play in the Super Bowl. The most recent of course is Dwayne Allen, who played in Super Bowl LII for the New England Patriots.

Of course, Allen and the Patriots are again back in this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta. The former consensus All-American at Clemson will try to be the first former Tiger since Byron Maxwell won a ring with Seattle in 2013 to help his team win a Super Bowl.

The Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

“It is an exciting time. There are a lot of greats that don’t get to play in this game, so for me to have a second opportunity at it in my second year with this organization, I am just very, very fortunate,” Allen said to WSPA’s Todd Summers earlier this week. “It all comes down to execution, so this week has been about making sure I understand my game plan so that I can flawlessly go out there and execute.”

Maxwell, who played with Allen on Clemson’s 2009 ACC Atlantic Division Championship team, helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII with a win over the Denver Broncos to conclude the 2013 season.

In all, 26 former Tigers have won 34 Super Rings over the years.

The first Clemson Football alum to win a Super Bowl was Bill Mathis in 1968. Mathis helped the New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III 50 years ago. Of course, Super Bowl III is famous for Joe Namath’s guarantee that the Jets were going to beat the NFL Champion Colts, who were heavily favored to win the game.

Mathis played for the Jets from 1960-’69.

The next former Tiger to win a Super Bowl was Charlie Waters in 1971. He helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl VI with a 24-3 victory over Miami. Waters is considered one of the great safeties in Cowboys’ history. He helped Dallas beat Denver in Super Bowl XII to end the 1977 season.

Waters is the only former Tiger to win a Super Bowl as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Clemson tight end John McMakin helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl IX in 1974. In all, four Tigers have won Super Bowls with the Steelers, the most recent being Nick Eason, who helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals.

Bennie Cunningham became the first former Tiger to repeat as a Super Bowl Champion. Cunningham, who passed away last year, helped the Steelers win Super Bowls XIII and XIV in 1978 and ’79. Cunningham ended his career as the Steelers’ all-time leader for receptions, yards and touchdowns by a tight end.

Cunningham was named to the Steelers’ 75th Anniversary Team in 2007.

Punter Chris Gardocki also won a Super Bowl as a member of the Steelers in 2005.

Dwight Clark, who also passed away last year, repeated as a Super Bowl Champion, too. The former Clemson tight end played wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and helped them win Super Bowls XVI (1981) and IXX (1984).

Clark is of course known for having the greatest catch in NFL history when he went up and snagged Joe Montana’s pass out of the air in the back of the end zone in the final minutes of the 1981 NFC Championship Game against Dallas to send the 49ers to Super Bowl XVI. The play is simply known as “The Catch.”

One of Clark’s former Clemson teammates, Jim Stuckey recovered a Danny White fumble on the ensuing drive to secure the victory against the Cowboys, sending the 49ers to Super Bowl XVI. Like Clark, Stuckey won Super Bowls in 1981 and 1984 with the 49ers.

Defensive tackle Archie Reese earned a Super Bowl ring with the 49ers in 1981, as well, and former Clemson running back Terrence Flagler helped the Niners win Super Bowls XXIII and XXIV as a kickoff returner.

The Washington Redskins match the Steelers and 49ers with the most Super Bowl Champions from Clemson. The Redskins have had four former Tigers win rings on their three Super Bowl winning teams. Jeff Bostic, Obed Ariri, Dan Benish and K.D. Dunn are the former Clemson players to win a Super Bowl for the Redskins.

Bostic, who was the starting center for the Redskins, owns the most Super Bowl rings by a former Clemson player. He won three with Washington during his 14-year career. He helped the ‘Skins win Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI.

Bostic played in four Super Bowls overall, the most by any Clemson player.

Here is the list of Super Bowl winning Tigers through the years:

Super Bowl III (N.Y. Jets): Bill Mathis, RB

Super Bowl VI (Dallas): Charlie Waters, S

Super Bowl IX (Pittsburgh): John McMakin, TE

Super Bowl XII (Dallas): Charlie Waters, S

Super Bowl XIII (Pittsburgh): Bennie Cunningham, TE

Super Bowl XIV (Pittsburgh): Bennie Cunningham, TE

Super Bowl XVI (San Francisco): Dwight Clark, WR; Jim Stuckey, DT; Archie Reese, DT

Super Bowl XVII (Washington): Jeff Bostic, C

Super Bowl IXX (San Francisco): Dwight Clark, WR; Jim Stuckey, DT

Super Bowl XX (Chicago): William Perry, DT; Steve Fuller, QB

Super Bowl XXI (N.Y. Giants): Ty Davis, CB; Andy Headen, LB; Terry Kinard, S

Super Bowl XXII (Washington): Obed Ariri, K; Dan Benish, DT; Jeff Bostic, C

Super Bowl XXIII (San Francisco): Terrence Flagler, RB

Super Bowl XXIV (San Francisco): Terrence Flagler, RB

Super Bowl XXVI (Washington): Jeff Bostic, C

Super Bowl XXXI (Green Bay): Wayne Simmons, LB

Super Bowl XXXII (Denver): Trevor Pryce, DT

Super Bowl XXXIII (Denver): Trevor Pryce, DT

Super Bowl XXXIV (St. Louis Rams): Tony Horne, WR; Dexter McCleon, DB

Super Bowl XXXV (Baltimore Ravens): James Trapp, DB

Super Bowl XL (Pittsburgh): Chris Gardocki, P

Super Bowl XLIII (Pittsburgh): Nick Eason, DE

Super Bowl XLIV (New Orleans): Anthony Waters, LB

Super Bowl XLVIII (Seattle): Byron Maxwell, CB

