Joseph ready to show out at the next level

Kendall Joseph did not get all the press that his other defensive counterparts received in his four years at Clemson, but the linebacker from Belton, S.C., was every bit as important to the Tigers’ success.

Joseph announced earlier this week he was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which runs Feb. 26-March 4. The week long event test all the skills, drills, measurables and mental capacity of the players invited.

Joseph, who just wrapped up his Clemson career with a second national championship in three years, is one of 10 former Tigers invited to the combine.

This past year, the linebacker finished second on the team with 81 tackles, including five tackles for loss. Of those five TFLs, four were sacks. He also had seven quarterback hurries.

With Joseph quarterbacking the defense, the 2018 defense became the first one in Clemson history to lead the nation in scoring defense, yielding just 13.1 points per game. The Tigers also led the nation in yards per rush allowed as well as in sacks and tackles for loss.

In the College Football Playoff, the Clemson defense was as dominate as ever. They held Notre Dame to 248 total yards and to three points in the Cotton Bowl victory, and then in the national championship game they shut out Alabama in the last 44 minutes, including three red zone stops in the second half.

Joseph was part of the greatest senior class in the history of college football. He and the rest of the seniors went 55-4 the last four years at Clemson, including a record four outright ACC Championships, five bowl wins and are the first senior class in ACC history to win two national championships as well.

Joseph finishes his Clemson career with 306 tackles, 23.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and eight sacks. He also had two interceptions and 39 quarterback pressures.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

