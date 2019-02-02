Lady Tigers could not keep pace with No. 3 Louisville

Third-ranked Louisville was simply too much for the Lady Tigers as Clemson was defeated 76-44 by the Lady Cardinals Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The first minute of the game was the only time Clemson (14-8, 5-4 ACC) had the lead the whole game, but the Lady Tigers held their ground throughout the first two quarters, going on a 13-2 run at one point to trail by one. At halftime Clemson was trailing by eight points.

“We had trouble finishing,” Clemson head coch Amanda Butler said after the game. “Just really couldn’t score like we’re used to scoring. But honestly that was not as unsettling as we just couldn’t defend very well, especially with the three-point shot.

“We were playing a lot of man, a lot more man than we normally do. We just didn’t do a good job of communicating and marking our shooters.”

However, Louisville (21-2, 8-1 ACC) pulled away in the third quarter. The Lady Cardinals finished with four scorers in double-figures compared to none for Clemson.

“We were just really steadfast in our coverage,” Butler said. “But they had a few unexpected things happen. Jazmine Jones hasn’t hit a three in the conference season, so we welcomed her into ACC play going three-for-three. But outside of that this is a great team.”

Junior forward Kobi Thornton did lead the Tigers with nine points and was 4-8 from the field.

Senior Aliyah Collier matched her season-high with 13 rebounds to move into seventh place in program history for career offensive rebounds (244).

Clemson returns to action Feb. 7 as it travels to Wake Forest for a 7:00 p.m. matchup with the Lady Demon Deacons this Thursday.