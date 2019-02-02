Watch Dukes announce for Clemson

Watch Dukes announce for Clemson

Football

Watch Dukes announce for Clemson

CHARLESTON — First Baptist standout Mike Dukes announced Saturday afternoon that he will be signing with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Watch Dukes announcement on TCITV:

 

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders.  Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here

, , , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
10hr

Clemson is always trying to reload in the trenches through recruiting, and the Tigers are in the conversation early on for one of the top defensive linemen that the class of 2021 has to offer. Greensboro (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home