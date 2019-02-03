Brownell Postgame Press Conference: Wake Forest

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell had plenty of praise for his defense and the play of Elijah Thomas following the Tigers’ 64-37 win over Wake Forest Sunday.
Watch Brownell’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell had plenty of praise for his defense and the play of Elijah Thomas following the Tigers’ 64-37 win over Wake Forest Sunday.
Watch Brownell’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson center Elijah Thomas scored 23 points and tied his career-high with 10 field goals as the Tigers routed Wake Forest, 64-37, Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers’ center also had seven of (…)
Elijah Thomas scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season as Clemson rolled to an easy 64-37 victory over Wake Forest Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The win was (…)
Before announcing his commitment to Clemson on Saturday, Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist Church School running back Michel Dukes gave a speech in which he let his parents know how much he appreciates them, (…)
There have been a lot of good moments during the Super Bowl’s 52-year history involving Clemson players. The first one that comes to my mind is Super Bowl XIV when former Tiger Bennie Cunningham, (…)
After an impressive career at First Baptist Church School (Charleston, S.C.), class of 2019 running back Mikey Dukes is taking his talents to Clemson University this coming summer. It’s been a great journey (…)
Clemson added a talented piece to its 2019 recruiting class on Saturday when Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist Church School running back Mikey Dukes pledged to the Tigers. Dukes (5-11, 190) announced (…)
Kendall Joseph did not get all the press that his other defensive counterparts received in his four years at Clemson, but the linebacker from Belton, S.C., was every bit as important to the Tigers’ (…)
CHARLESTON — First Baptist standout Mike Dukes announced Saturday afternoon that he will be signing with the Tigers on Wednesday. Watch Dukes announcement on TCITV: Move over (…)
CHARLESTON — The Clemson Insider traveled to Charleston Saturday afternoon to cover the announcement of the latest Tiger Mike Dukes. The running back has a special relationship with Clemson co-offensive (…)
Clemson picked up a nice new addition to its 2019 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon when one of the top running back prospects in the Palmetto State committed to the national champs. Charleston (S.C.) (…)