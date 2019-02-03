Thomas dominates Wake Forest

Clemson center Elijah Thomas scored 23 points and tied his career-high with 10 field goals as the Tigers routed Wake Forest, 64-37, Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers’ center also had seven of Clemson’s 10 blocks. They held the Demon Deacons to 23.7 percent shooting, while the 37 points allowed is tied for the lowest by an ACC opponent in the Brad Brownell era.

Thomas finished the game 10 of 11 from the field.

