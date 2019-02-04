Clemson returns depth, experience on the O-Line

With Clemson now four weeks removed from winning its second national title in three years, the Tigers now turn their attention to 2019 and spring practice, which will get started in about five weeks.

Clemson has to replace two starters on its offensive line in left tackle Mitch Hyatt and center Justin Falcinelli.

Hyatt was a four-year starter for the Tigers at left tackle. This past year, he earned consensus All-American status, while also winning the ACC’s Jacob’s Blocking Trophy for a second straight year, the first Tiger to do that.

Falcinelli was a two-time All-ACC center the last two seasons and served as one of the leaders on a unit that did not allow a sack in the national championship win over Alabama.

So, who will replace these two on the offensive line?

The good news for Clemson is it has guys who are ready to fill those spots. Jackson Carman (6-5, 345) will likely replace Hyatt, while Gage Cervenka slides into the starting spot at center.

Cervenka (6-3, 325) played in all 15 games in 2018, while starting the last eight games at right guard. Carman played in 12 games as a true freshman and had a season-high 34 snaps at Boston College when Hyatt went down with a shoulder injury.

The Tigers also return John Simpson at left guard, Sean Pollard at right guard and Tremayne Anchrum at right tackle. Pollard and Anchrum have started in each of the previous three seasons, while Simpson was a starter this past year.

“We have a tremendous bunch and the experienced guys coming back gives them good leadership and good examples on how to do things,” offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell said to The Clemson Insider. “They can help me teach it. I am extremely excited about where this group is headed.”

Then there are reserve guys like Matt Bockhorst (6-4, 310) at guard, Cade Stewart (6-3, 310) who can play guard and center and then Chandler Reeves (6-6, 295) and Blake Vinson (6-4, 285) at tackle.

“I have a really good young bunch that are great people to start with,” Caldwell said. “They are doing great in school and being what they are supposed to be and doing what they’re supposed to do besides the football part.

“Football wise, they all have athletic ability. I am excited about where they are heading.”

Caldwell’s excited because they are very well experienced. Besides the starters, the reserve players played a lot. For example, Bockhorst played in 12 games, Stewart played in all 15 games, Vinson played in 12 and Reeves played in 10 games.

“We play more offensive linemen than anybody in the country, anybody,” Caldwell said. “I will challenge anybody on the number of snaps with the people we have. We expect our guys to come in here and be ready to play.”

This spring, the Tigers will also have two of the three offensive line they signed in December. Hunter Rayburn from Pensacola, Fla., and Will Putman from Tampa, Fla., are early enrollees. Clemson also signed Kaleb Boateng, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who will enroll in school this summer.

“If we are fortunate enough to be able to redshirt one or two where they can maybe start as a freshman next year. Who knows? Our guys play early and that is the exciting part about playing at Clemson,” Caldwell said.

