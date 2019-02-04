Nation’s No. 1 corner wants to check out Clemson

Late last year, the nation’s top-ranked cornerback prospect narrowed the field when he trimmed his list of 30-plus offers in half, and Clemson made the cut.

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro five-star recruit Kelee Ringo released a top 15 comprised of Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Stanford, Texas and Washington.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Ringo to talk about the Tigers, his recruitment and much more.

“It’s been going pretty good,” he said of the recruiting process. “I just got back from Georgia. I’m looking to take more visits as the process keeps going towards spring.”

Ringo is a big cornerback (6-1, 190) with blazing speed (4.5+ 40-yard dash). He is the No. 1 corner in the country according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

Ringo told TCI that he doesn’t have any more visits planned yet, but mentioned that he wants to check out schools such as Oklahoma, and Clemson, moving forward.

He isn’t sure when the trip to Tigertown will occur but knows what he’ll be keeping an eye out for when the time comes.

“It’s a great atmosphere, great football program, as you can see,” Ringo said. “But on my visit I’ll be looking for relationship with coaches and if I want to live in the place where it’s located. That’ll probably be the big two factors.”

Ringo communicates with Mike Reed on a regular basis and has plenty of respect for Clemson’s cornerbacks coach.

“I’ve been speaking with coach Reed, keeping in contact,” he said. “He wants me to get up there for sure.”

“He’s a great coach,” Ringo added. “He knows a lot about the corner position, and he definitely knows how to develop people.”

Asked which schools he feels are recruiting him the hardest right now, Ringo cited Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Florida and Alabama.

Ringo doesn’t know when he will further narrow down his recruitment but said he plans to commit in January 2020.

According to Ringo, distance won’t be a factor in his decision. Instead, he will be focused on a few different factors when he makes his college choice in the future.

“My relationship with the coaches, if I want to live there for my next four years, the people I’m going to be around, the environment and stuff like that,” he said.

