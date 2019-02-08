Brownell, Clemson focused on the moment

At the halfway point in the ACC season, Clemson sits in eighth place in the conference standings. Obviously, that is not where the Tigers want to be, but luckily for them they have an opportunity to do something about it.

Over the next few games, Clemson (14-8, 4-5 ACC) plays three teams that sit in front of them in the ACC standings, including Saturday’s opponent in No. 11 Virginia Tech.

A win, plus games at No. 16 Louisville (Feb. 16) and No. 22 Florida State (Feb. 19), along with a road game at Miami next Wednesday, the Tigers have an opportunity to be right back in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid.

However, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell says none of that is their focus right now.

“We haven’t really worried about any of that stuff,” he said on Friday. “Back when we lost some games there, we just said we are going to focus on the next day and try to have really good practices.

“If we have really good practices that will lead to good games. The last couple of weeks we have done that. Guys have been locked into practice, played with a great energy level and defensively, I think, we continue to get better.”

Clemson will be looking for its fourth straight win when it plays the Hokies (18-4, 7-3 ACC) at noon on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

