Clemson football assistants will make more than 7.1 million in 2019

When you win a second national championship in three years, you get a little bump in your salary. The Clemson University’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved Friday contractual changes for the football program’s 10 assistant coaches and staff.

The Compensation Committee approved new deals that will allow Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff to make $7.195 million dollars in 2019. Last year, Clemson’s 10 assistant coaches made $6.585 million.

The big story of the day were the raises of co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott, who each joined the million-dollar club. Elliott and Scott will now make $1 million.

Clemson is the only school that pays three assistant coaches more than a million dollars each.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said defensive coordinator Brent Venables will likely have a new salary and a year added on to his existing contract later this year. His contract is a little more complicate than the other assistants so they have to go over things with him first.

Swinney and Radakovich are negotiating a new deal for him that will be announced later this year.

If Swinney remains at Clemson through March 1 he will receive a retention bonus of $1.1 million. He is coming off the national championship run, which allowed him to make $1.4 million extra in bonuses.

Clemson is coming off a second national championship in three seasons, a year in which the Tigers dominated their competition. They won 13 of their 15 games by 20 or more points, including a 44-16 win over Alabama in the national championship game last month.

Clemson won each of its last 10 games by 20 or more points. The Tigers ranked in the top 5 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense, as well as in total offense and total defense.

Clemson football coaches’ salaries for $2019

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables: $2.0 million; last year made $2.0 million

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott: $1.0 million; last year made $850,000

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott: $1.0 million; last year made $850,000

Safeties Coach Mickey Conn: $400,000; last year made $370,000

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates: $375,000; last year made $300,000

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell: $570,000; last year made $540,000

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall: $350,000; last year made $300,000

Tight ends coach Danny Pearman: $505,000; last year made $480,000

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed: $495,000; last year made $440,000

Quarterbacks Coach Brandon Streeter: $500,000; last year made $455,000

