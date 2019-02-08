Swinney calls winning second national title ‘an unbelievable blessing’

Winning a national championship is not easy. There is a lot of work that leads up to it, and a lot of work that follows.

But Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney would not trade it for the world.

“I keep the main thing the main thing. I just try to keep my life simple and keep my priorities in order,” Swinney said.

Swinney admits it can be a little overwhelming this time of year, especially when you play in the national championship game. Because they have an extra game to prepare for, recruiting takes a back seat during championship week when most of their competitors are on the road recruiting. That means more work on the back end, which the Clemson coaching staff handles better than anyone.

“It is a little overwhelming this time of the year, especially coming off a moment like that because there is just a lot to keep up with in the office and I am not in the office because I am literally traveling every day so when I do come back, I take a deep breath. That is just part of it,” Swinney said. “I love all of it. It is all good. It is all great. Like I said, this has been an amazing journey.

“Like I said after the game that to be able to experience (winning a national championship) once is incredible and to be able to experience it twice is an unbelievable blessing.”

Swinney said winning the national championship two years ago was “an awesome experience” because it had not been done at Clemson in 35 years. At the point, he was in his eighth-year as a head coach and it was really the only thing they had not accomplished at Clemson.

“Now, to do it again, it was a different type of journey,” Swinney said. “It was such a joy this year. This group was so much fun to be around. They enjoyed it.

“This team was dominate.”

