Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said his Tigers had a good week after his Tigers defeated Virginia Tech, 59-51, for their fourth win in a row.

With the win Clemson moves to 5-5 in the ACC and 15-8 overall. The game was Clemson’s third in the last six days. The win put the Tigers back in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Watch Brownell’s post-game press conference on TCITV: