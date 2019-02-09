Top-10 defensive end planning spring visit to Clemson

Now that the 2019 recruiting cycle is officially wrapped up, Clemson’s coaching staff is able to turn its primary attention to 2020 recruits.

The Tigers already have an impressive start to their 2020 class after a strong January Junior Day — when they landed commitments from four-star linebacker Kevin Swint and four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams — and they will look to keep the momentum going moving forward.

One prospect Clemson would love to bring on board is four-star defensive end Rylie Mills, one of the most highly sought-after 2020 recruits.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is being recruited as a priority by the Tigers and told The Clemson Insider that he stays in contact with defensive line coach Todd Bates on a frequent basis.

“We just catch up and he lets me know all the opportunities there are at Clemson,” Mills said.

The Lake Forest (Ill.) product plans on visiting Clemson sometime this spring and is looking forward to “getting to see the campus and the facilities.”

Mills isn’t releasing any favorites yet and says his recruitment is completely open.

“A lot of schools have done a great job in letting me know they want me,” he said. “Clemson has done a great job showing me all the opportunities they have and how they can develop me. I really like how competitive Clemson is and how good its academics/alumni are.”

While that bodes well for the Tigers, Mills holds over two dozen offers and sits in prime Big Ten recruiting country. Notre Dame also hits the Chicago area very hard on the recruiting trail.

“Right now I’m still narrowing down the list, but I think [Clemson] brings a lot to the table,” Mills said.

Obviously, Clemson has a recent track record of producing some of the top defensive linemen in the country, and that is something that should factor into Mills’ decision.

Mills mentioned that he has connected with fellow Clemson defensive line targets Cole Brevard and Braiden McGregor. Brevard is very high on the Tigers at moment.

“It’s really impressive to see how well they develop their D-linemen and how successful they have been,” Mills said. “Seeing Clemson in person and checking the school/facilities out are the biggest things that I still need to see there.”

The Tigers will have to roll out the red carpet for Mills, the nation’s No. 8 strong-side defensive end, if they want to pull him away from Michigan, Notre Dame and others. Taking on Big Ten recruiting territory is a tough task but Clemson certainly has a shot, especially if his spring visit goes well.

