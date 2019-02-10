Tigers play 23 games against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams

With the start of the 2019 baseball beginning on Friday, The Clemson Insider continues our preseason coverage as we take a brief look at the 2019 Clemson baseball schedule.

The Tigers, ranked as high as No. 14 in the pre-season polls, will again play a top schedule in 2019, with 23 games against teams that played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Clemson will play 33 games in the friendly confines of Doug Kingsmore Stadium while also playing two games at Fluor Field in Greenville with single games at BB&T Park in Charlotte and Spirit Communications Park in Columbia.

Clemson will host ACC series against Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest while traveling to Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, and Virginia Tech.

The Tigers will not face Miami (FL), Pittsburgh, or Virginia in regular-season ACC play.

In addition to the 30 ACC games, Clemson has the annual weekend series with South Carolina along with home weekend series against South Alabama and VMI. The Tigers play a rare home-and-home weekend series with Gardner-Webb in May along with home-and-home midweek series with Charlotte (road game at BB&T Park), Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston (road game at Spirit Communications Park), Furman (road game at Fluor Field), and Georgia.

The rest of the slate features single home games against Charleston Southern, The Citadel, East Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and Winthrop.

The 2019 ACC Baseball Championship returns to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for the seventh time in 11 years and will continue with a 12-team format. Four pools of three teams will make up the field with pool play games Tuesday-Friday (three per day). Saturday will feature two semifinals with the winner of each pool advancing with the Championship Game on Sunday.

Schedule Tidbits

South Alabama

First meeting between the programs since a three-game series at Clemson in 2002

Charlotte

First meeting since 2010 and the Tigers first appearance at BB&T Park in Charlotte

Tennessee Tech

All five previous meetings, Clemson leads 5-0, have been at Doug Kingsmore Stadium

VMI

Teams have faced off once (1916), a 2-0 no-hit Tiger win at VMI

East Tennessee State

Clemson has won 20 of 26 all-time meetings, including 10 straight

South Carolina

Teams meet in the now annual home-neutral-home format for 10th straight season

Furman

Teams schedule to play at both Clemson and Fluor Field for 12th straight season

North Carolina

Tar Heels returned to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the first time since 2015

Coastal Carolina

Teams scheduled to meet in a true home-and-home for second straight season

Notre Dame

Tigers have won nine of the last 10 games in the series after losing five of the first seven

College of Charleston

Teams scheduled for first neutral site meeting in series history (29 games)

Boston College

Clemson has won 23 of last 25 meetings overall and 13 of 14 games at Boston College

Virginia Tech

Tigers have won the last five series over the Hokies

Georgia

Clemson and Georgia scheduled to meet at least twice for the 22nd consecutive season

Louisville

Cardinals have won five of six games at Clemson since joining the ACC in 2015

Charleston Southern

Five of the last six meetings decided by two runs or less (two in extra innings)

Florida State

Teams have split last six series in Tallahassee (Tigers lead in games 10-8)

Duke

Clemson has won last 11 home series over Duke (27-5 overall at DKS since 1995 season)

Winthrop

Former Tiger assistant Tom Riginos brings his team to DKS for eighth straight season

Georgia Tech

Clemson has won two of the last three series in Atlanta

Gardner-Webb

Teams meet for first time since 2015 in Clemson and first time since 2011 at Gardner-Webb

The Citadel

Teams meet at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the first time since 2004

NC State

Teams have met every season since 1953, Clemson’s longest streak against an ACC opponent

Wake Forest

Tigers have won 13 of last 14 home series and lead 33-9 at DKS since 1990

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here