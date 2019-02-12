Allen busy recruiting 5-stars for the Tigers

Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen has been a very active recruiter for Clemson ever since he committed to be a part of the Tigers’ 2020 class last July.

Case in point: On Monday, Allen sent out a tweet, with a simple but clear message, to multiple five-star Clemson targets — D.J. Uiagalelei, Bryan Bresee, Julian Fleming, Fred Davis and Sav’ell Smalls:

Allen’s recruiting efforts for the Tigers aren’t limited to Twitter, though — and he has been staying in the ear of two of his fellow prospects in particular.

“I talk a lot with D.J. and Bryan,” he said.

Uiagalelei, a five-star quarterback, is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2020 per Rivals, while Bresee, a five-star defensive end, is No. 1 overall according to 247Sports.

What is Allen’s message to guys like Uiagalelei and Bresee as for why they should jump on board with the Tigers?

“It’s a family, honestly,” he said. “I don’t try and persuade them to come join. I build a lasting relationship with them and they become brothers and that’s brotherly love. That’s what Clemson’s all about – family.”

Asked how he feels about the Tigers’ chances with the aforementioned recruits, Allen replied, “Clemson’s gonna be real good.”

Clemson’s seven-member 2020 class is currently ranked No. 5 nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports at this early juncture of the cycle. The class has the potential to be special, considering the amount of talent already in the cupboard as well as the caliber of talent the Tigers are involved with.

Allen helped the Tigers welcome two new additions to the class last month when four-star linebacker Kevin Swint and four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams committed while on campus for elite junior day.

“They are one of a kind,” Allen said of Swint and Williams. “Clemson has standards and those guys are well above the standards.”

Allen attended the elite junior day as well and plans to be back on campus before long.

“I’ll be there for the spring game (April 6) for sure,” he said.

Allen is a consensus top-200 national prospect for 2020 regardless of position. He is ranked as high as the No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 99 overall prospect by 247Sports.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here