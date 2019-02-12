Bart Boatwright joins TCI staff as Digital Editor

The Clemson Insider is thrilled to announce Bart Boatwright, formerly of The Greenville News, will join the TCI staff as our Digital Editor.

“We are so excited to have Bart join our staff,” said TCI Owner and Publisher Robert MacRae. “I have worked with Bart as a colleague for a very long time and have always felt he is the best in the business.

“Bart is one of the hardest working people in our business and he is so well respected by everyone. He has a passion for what he does, and I have always admired that about him. When I saw Bart was available, I reached out to him and wanted to see if he was interested in joining our staff. I am thrilled he is now a member of our TCI family.”

Boatwright, who is a 1990 graduate of Ohio University’s School of Visual Communications, is an award-winning photojournalist, and is considered by many to be the best sports photographer in the state of South Carolina.

Up until last month, Boatwright worked as a photographer at The Greenville News since 1990. During his 28 years in the newspaper business he covered a wide variety of sporting events including a Super Bowl, World Series, Final Four, and what he considers the highlight of his carrier, Clemson’s National Championship runs in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Boatwright, who is a native of Belton, has been around Clemson athletics for most of his life, and photographed his first Clemson game in 1983 while still in high school.

“I’m excited to be joining the staff at TCI,” he said. “Robert, Will (Vandervort), Gavin (Oliver) and the student workers do a great job covering Clemson Athletics and have worked hard to make TCI the best Clemson website in the business.

“Photographing Clemson athletics has always been my passion and I’m looking forward to beginning this new chapter in my professional career.”

As TCI’s Digital Editor, Boatwright will be in charge of creating and producing exclusive video content for the website, as well as coordinating with writers about their stories. He will also be in charge of publishing content as well as helping with other various TCI platforms. Of course, he will also take photos and be in charge of all digital media content that is displayed on the website.

