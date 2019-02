Clemson’s Friday night starter Brooks Crawford, along with Carson Spiers, Logan Davidson and Kyle Wilkie talked to the media on Tuesday to preview the start of the 2019 baseball season.

The Tigers, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, take on South Alabama on opening weekend. Friday’s game is slated to begin at 4 p.m., from Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Watch the press conference on TCITV: