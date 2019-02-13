A look around the ACC

The Clemson Insider continues our preseason coverage with a quick look around the ACC as we head into the 2019 season.

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, open the season on Friday when it hosts South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Boston College

2018 Review

Record: 17-32 (7-22; 7th Atlantic)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked 7th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Clemson

2018 Review

Record: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic)

NCAA: Clemson Regional

Rank: #19 BA, #19 CB, #20 D1, #18 USA

2019 Outlook

Picked 3rd in Atlantic Division (one first-place vote) in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #14 in the preseason (#14 BA, #15 CB, #24 D1, #19 USA)

Projected by BA as #14 National Seed and Regional Host

Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Athens Regional (#9 National Seed Georgia)

Duke

2018 Review

Record: 45-18 (18-11; 2nd Coastal)

NCAA: Lubbock Super Regional

Rank: #10 BA, #11 CB, #11 D1, #10 USA

2019 Outlook

Picked T-2nd in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #20 in the preseason (#22 BA, #20 CB)

Projected by BA as #2 seed in Greenville Regional (#12 National Seed East Carolina)

Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Corvallis Regional (#8 National Seed Oregon State)

Florida State

2018 Review

Record: 43-19 (16-13; 4th Atlantic)

NCAA: Tallahassee Regional

Rank: #20 BA, #21 D1, #21 USA

2019 Outlook

Picked 2nd in Atlantic Division (six first-place votes) in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #6 in the preseason (#6 BA, #10 CB, #13 D1, #11 USA)

Projected by BA as #6 National Seed and Regional Host

Projected by D1 as #13 National Seed and Regional Host

Georgia Tech

2018 Review

Record: 31-27 (14-16; 4th Coastal)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked 5th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #17 in the preseason (#17 CB)

Projected by BA as #3 seed in Athens Regional (#15 National Seed Georgia)

Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Gainesville Regional (#6 National Seed Florida)

Louisville

2018 Review

Record: 45-19 (18-12; 3rd Atlantic)

NCAA: Lubbock Regional

Rank: #23 CB, #25 USA

2019 Outlook

Picked to win Atlantic Division (seven first-place votes) in ACC Preseason Poll

Named as ACC Champions in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #4 in the preseason (#11 BA, #9 CB, #4 D1, #8 USA)

Projected by BA as #11 National Seed and Regional Host

Projected by D1 as #4 National Seed and Regional Host

Miami (FL)

2018 Review

Record: 28-26 (16-13; 3rd Coastal)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked 4th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Projected by D1 as #3 seed in Nashville Regional (#1 National Seed Vanderbilt)

NC State

2018 Review

Record: 42-18 (19-11; 2nd Atlantic)

NCAA: Raleigh Regional

Rank: #22 BA, #22 CB, #22 D1, #22 USA

2019 Outlook

Picked 4th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #22 in the preseason (#22 CB, #23 USA)

Projected by BA as #2 seed in Nashville Regional (#1 National Seed Vanderbilt)

Projected by D1 as #3 seed in Greenville Regional (#11 National Seed East Carolina)

North Carolina

2018 Review

Record: 44-20 (22-8; 1st Coastal)

NCAA: College World Series

Rank: # 4BA, #5 CB, #5 D1, #4 USA

2019 Outlook

Picked to win Coastal Division (13 first-place votes) in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #5 in the preseason (#5 BA, #8 CB, #7 D1, #6 USA)

Projected by BA as #5 National Seed and Regional Host

Projected by D1 as #7 National Seed and Regional Host

Notre Dame

2018 Review

Record: 24-30 (12-18; 6th Atlantic)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked 6th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Pittsburgh

2018 Review

Record: 29-26 (11-19; 6th Coastal)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked 6th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Virginia

2018 Review

Record: 29-25 (12-18; 5th Coastal)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked T-2nd in Coastal Division (one first-place vote) in ACC Preseason Poll

Projected by BA as #3 seed in Starkville Regional (#9 National Seed Mississippi State)

Virginia Tech

2018 Review

Record: 21-33 (8-22; 7th Coastal)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked 7th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Wake Forest

2018 Review

Record: 25-32 (13-17; 5th Atlantic)

NCAA: N/A

Rank: NR

2019 Outlook

Picked 5th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll

Ranked as high as #20 in the preseason (#20 D1)

Projected by BA as #3 seed in Stanford Regional (#7 National Seed Stanford)

Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Lubbock Regional (#3 National Seed Texas Tech)