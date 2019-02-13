A look around the ACC

Preseason Preview
The Clemson Insider continues our preseason coverage with a quick look around the ACC as we head into the 2019 season.
Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14 in the preseason polls, open the season on Friday when it hosts South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
Boston College
2018 Review
Record: 17-32 (7-22; 7th Atlantic)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked 7th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Clemson
2018 Review
Record: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic)
NCAA: Clemson Regional
Rank: #19 BA, #19 CB, #20 D1, #18 USA
2019 Outlook
Picked 3rd in Atlantic Division (one first-place vote) in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #14 in the preseason (#14 BA, #15 CB, #24 D1, #19 USA)
Projected by BA as #14 National Seed and Regional Host
Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Athens Regional (#9 National Seed Georgia)
Duke
2018 Review
Record: 45-18 (18-11; 2nd Coastal)
NCAA: Lubbock Super Regional
Rank: #10 BA, #11 CB, #11 D1, #10 USA
2019 Outlook
Picked T-2nd in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #20 in the preseason (#22 BA, #20 CB)
Projected by BA as #2 seed in Greenville Regional (#12 National Seed East Carolina)
Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Corvallis Regional (#8 National Seed Oregon State)
Florida State
2018 Review
Record: 43-19 (16-13; 4th Atlantic)
NCAA: Tallahassee Regional
Rank: #20 BA, #21 D1, #21 USA
2019 Outlook
Picked 2nd in Atlantic Division (six first-place votes) in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #6 in the preseason (#6 BA, #10 CB, #13 D1, #11 USA)
Projected by BA as #6 National Seed and Regional Host
Projected by D1 as #13 National Seed and Regional Host
Georgia Tech
2018 Review
Record: 31-27 (14-16; 4th Coastal)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked 5th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #17 in the preseason (#17 CB)
Projected by BA as #3 seed in Athens Regional (#15 National Seed Georgia)
Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Gainesville Regional (#6 National Seed Florida)
Louisville
2018 Review
Record: 45-19 (18-12; 3rd Atlantic)
NCAA: Lubbock Regional
Rank: #23 CB, #25 USA
2019 Outlook
Picked to win Atlantic Division (seven first-place votes) in ACC Preseason Poll
Named as ACC Champions in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #4 in the preseason (#11 BA, #9 CB, #4 D1, #8 USA)
Projected by BA as #11 National Seed and Regional Host
Projected by D1 as #4 National Seed and Regional Host
Miami (FL)
2018 Review
Record: 28-26 (16-13; 3rd Coastal)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked 4th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Projected by D1 as #3 seed in Nashville Regional (#1 National Seed Vanderbilt)
NC State
2018 Review
Record: 42-18 (19-11; 2nd Atlantic)
NCAA: Raleigh Regional
Rank: #22 BA, #22 CB, #22 D1, #22 USA
2019 Outlook
Picked 4th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #22 in the preseason (#22 CB, #23 USA)
Projected by BA as #2 seed in Nashville Regional (#1 National Seed Vanderbilt)
Projected by D1 as #3 seed in Greenville Regional (#11 National Seed East Carolina)
North Carolina
2018 Review
Record: 44-20 (22-8; 1st Coastal)
NCAA: College World Series
Rank: # 4BA, #5 CB, #5 D1, #4 USA
2019 Outlook
Picked to win Coastal Division (13 first-place votes) in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #5 in the preseason (#5 BA, #8 CB, #7 D1, #6 USA)
Projected by BA as #5 National Seed and Regional Host
Projected by D1 as #7 National Seed and Regional Host
Notre Dame
2018 Review
Record: 24-30 (12-18; 6th Atlantic)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked 6th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Pittsburgh
2018 Review
Record: 29-26 (11-19; 6th Coastal)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked 6th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Virginia
2018 Review
Record: 29-25 (12-18; 5th Coastal)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked T-2nd in Coastal Division (one first-place vote) in ACC Preseason Poll
Projected by BA as #3 seed in Starkville Regional (#9 National Seed Mississippi State)
Virginia Tech
2018 Review
Record: 21-33 (8-22; 7th Coastal)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked 7th in Coastal Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Wake Forest
2018 Review
Record: 25-32 (13-17; 5th Atlantic)
NCAA: N/A
Rank: NR
2019 Outlook
Picked 5th in Atlantic Division in ACC Preseason Poll
Ranked as high as #20 in the preseason (#20 D1)
Projected by BA as #3 seed in Stanford Regional (#7 National Seed Stanford)
Projected by D1 as #2 seed in Lubbock Regional (#3 National Seed Texas Tech)