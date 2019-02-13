Tigers look to defense to carry them to 5th straight win

Clemson looks to keep its winning streak going tonight when it travels to Coral Gables, Fla., to take on a Miami team that has been struggling.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. from the Watsco Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Tigers head into the ACC clash looking for their fifth straight win, while the Hurricanes have dropped 9 of their last 11 and 6 of their last seven.

The Hurricanes (10-13, 2-9 ACC) come into tonight’s game coming off a tough overtime loss at North Carolina last weekend.

This past Saturday, Clemson held Virginia Tech to 22 second-half points thanks to 22.7 percent shooting. The Hokies made just five field goals in the second half on 22 attempts.

Clemson (15-8, 5-5 ACC) has now allowed an average of 1.08 points per minute in the last three games.

“I think we know how good we can be defensively,” Clemson point guard Shelton Mitchell said. “Our coaches do a great job scouting. They put us in a position every game where we don’t see anything new.

“We have walkthroughs and have meetings, so once it hits full speed, we know what’s really happening. We’re communicating more. We’ve got that confidence on the defensive end, and that makes us even better.”

Clemson has done an excellent job in the last three games. The Hokies shot a season-low 28.3 percent from the field on Saturday and were just 5 of 19 on their three-point attempts.

The Tigers also blocked 12 shots and had six steals.

In the Feb. 3 win over Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons scored just 37 points and shot just 23.7 percent from the field. They made just 3 of 22 threes in Clemson’s 27-point win.

Clemson had 10 blocks and eight steals in that win.

In the next game against Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets made just 30.2 percent of their attempts in the Tigers’ 23-point win in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets were just 4 of 12 from behind the arc. Clemson had seven steals and blocked seven shots in that win.

During its four-game winning streak, Clemson has held the opposition to 49.8 points per game, 31.7-percent shooting overall, including 26.7 percent from behind the arc. It is averaging 9.0 blocked shots per game, to go along with 6.3 steals.

“I think we have had some other games that we lost during the season that we defended reasonably well,” Brownell said. “But to beat good teams, you have to put it all together. You have to have good offense and good defense.

“There have been some games where we certainly weren’t able to do that and some of that is because of the quality of the competition that we play.”

