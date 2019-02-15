4-star DE talks Clemson offer, gives the latest

At the end of January, Clemson extended a new scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the state of New Jersey and one of the nation’s top defensive ends.

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s four-star Amin Vanover was the recipient, and told The Clemson Insider recently that the offer was really big for him.

“I’m very excited and it meant a lot, knowing that a school that’s number one in the country has interest in me,” Vanover said. “Never thought I’d see the day.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables conveyed the offer to Vanover (6-5, 255), who is ranked among the top 10 prospects in New Jersey and top 15 defensive ends nationally in the class of 2020.

“He told me that he loved my film, loved my tape,” Vanover said. “He said I would be a good player in the ACC, pushing people around.”

Pittsburgh most recently offered Vanover on Thursday, joining Clemson, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Kentucky, TCU and Oregon, among others, on his offer sheet. Boston College was first to offer last September.

Vanover made a visit to Virginia Tech this past weekend, and says he is planning to stop by Clemson en route to the Peach State this weekend.

“We’re supposed to be going down south to Atlanta, so we’re going to stop in South Carolina (at Clemson) first,” he said.

“I just want to see what the environment is like,” he added.

Vanover said Clemson is the only visit he has planned currently and that he doesn’t have a timetable for his commitment decision.

He claims no favorites in his recruitment right now but mentioned Clemson and Ohio State as a couple of the schools standing out early on.

“I like the program,” he said of Clemson. “I watch their D-line every year, and it gets better and better every year, and that’s what I play. So, I’m trying to go to the best school with the best defensive line coaches.”

As a junior, Vanover was credited with 30 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and eight quarterback pressures.

He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 6 prospect from New Jersey, No. 13 strong-side defensive end nationally and No. 234 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

