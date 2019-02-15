Opening Day Photo Gallery

Opening Day Photo Gallery

Baseball

Opening Day Photo Gallery

By 2 hours ago

By: |

After trailing early the Clemson Tigers rallied Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to defeat South Alabama, 6-2, in Game 1 of the three-game series.

Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from Opening Day.

Photo Gallery!

, , , Baseball, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

reply
7hr

Clemson extended new offers to a couple of elite cornerback prospects from the state of California on Thursday, including Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star Elias Ricks. Ricks – the top-ranked corner in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home