Opening Day Photo Gallery

After trailing early the Clemson Tigers rallied Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to defeat South Alabama, 6-2, in Game 1 of the three-game series.
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from Opening Day.
After trailing early the Clemson Tigers rallied Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to defeat South Alabama, 6-2, in Game 1 of the three-game series.
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from Opening Day.
Logan Davidson’s three-run homer in the fifth inning lifted No. 14 Clemson to a 6-2 victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday afternoon in both team’s season opener. Michael (…)
Clemson has signed a handful of prospects from the state of Tennessee during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, most recently four-star linebacker Kane Patterson in the 2019 class and wide receivers Tee Higgins and (…)
You never know what is going to motivate a player or a team. For 14th-ranked Clemson on Friday, it was a gesture by South Alabama pitcher Drake Nightengale that got the Tigers going. After Bryce (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee liked the patience from his Tigers Friday night as they defeated South Alabama 6-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Watch Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV: (…)
Friday’s stars Michael Green, Logan Davidson and Carson Spiers spoke to the media after No. 14 Clemson’s 6-2 victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Watch the player press (…)
So much for small ball. Prior to Friday’s season opener against South Alabama, Clemson head coach Monte Lee said the Tigers are going to have to play a little “small ball” to score runs, especially (…)
Clemson extended its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Michael Green sent Nick DeSantis’ 1-1 pitch to right field. The solo home run with one out gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead.
Clemson finally got on the board in the fifth inning. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, shortstop Logan Davidson launched a bomb down the leftfield line on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Jared Proctor. The (…)
Clemson extended new offers to a couple of elite cornerback prospects from the state of California on Thursday, including Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star Elias Ricks. Ricks – the top-ranked corner in (…)
Baseball is finally back. It’s Opening Day for the 2019 Clemson Tigers as they take on South Alabama in the first game of a three game series this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Clemson (…)