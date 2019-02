Clemson finally got on the board in the fifth inning.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, shortstop Logan Davidson launched a bomb down the leftfield line on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Jared Proctor. The home run came with one out after Sam Hall and Michael Green got on with back-to-back walks.

The three-run shot from Davidson gave No. 14 Clemson a 3-2 lead at the time.