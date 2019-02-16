Clemson makes top 6 for nation's No. 1 WR

Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming announced his top six schools Saturday night.

Clemson made the cut for Fleming, who is ranked as the country’s No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2020 by multiple major recruiting services. Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon also cracked Fleming’s short list.

“I would like to thank every coaching staff that has given me an opportunity to play at the next level, and also thank them for the tips and guidance they have provided me to this point,” Fleming wrote in a post on Twitter. “With that being said I have narrowed down my future home to one of six schools, and am only focusing on these six schools.”

Fleming (6-2, 190) told The Clemson Insider this week that he plans to visit Clemson for the first time next month.

The Tigers extended an offer to him last June.

“They’ve made me feel like a priority,” Fleming said, “so they’re one of the schools at the top of my list and have done a great job setting themselves apart.”

Fleming also said that he will likely make his decision soon after his upcoming senior season.

As a junior in 2018, Fleming recorded 78 receptions for 1,510 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading his team to a 16-0 record and Class 2A state title. Fleming also had four interceptions on defense, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Pennsylvania and was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year by USA TODAY High School Sports.

Fleming is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 receiver and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2020 class by both ESPN and 247Sports.