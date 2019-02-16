Gram slam for Teodosio extends Clemson's lead in the fifth

Gram slam for Teodosio extends Clemson's lead in the fifth

Baseball

Gram slam for Teodosio extends Clemson's lead in the fifth

By 12 minutes ago

By: |

After walks to Logan Davidson, Jordan Greene and Grayson Byrd in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bryce Teodosio stepped up to the plate with two outs and hit a grand slam to dead centerfield to extend Clemson’s lead to 5-0 over South Alabama.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson wasted no time getting on the board early against South Alabama Saturday. Sam Hall and Michael Green led off the game with back-to-back singles. After Hall advanced to third base on a wild (…)

reply
7hr

It’s hard for Michael Green to picture his first game as a Clemson Tiger going any better than it did. In 14th-ranked Clemson’s 6-2 opening day victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home