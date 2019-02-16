Gram slam for Teodosio extends Clemson's lead in the fifth

After walks to Logan Davidson, Jordan Greene and Grayson Byrd in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bryce Teodosio stepped up to the plate with two outs and hit a grand slam to dead centerfield to extend Clemson’s lead to 5-0 over South Alabama.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Dexter Lawrence wants to know what got into his system that prevented him from playing in the Cotton Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The former (…)
A few days after falling to Miami on the road thanks to a last-second buzzer-beater, Clemson suffered another gut-wrenching loss at No. 16 Louisville on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. With (…)
Clemson wasted no time getting on the board early against South Alabama Saturday. Sam Hall and Michael Green led off the game with back-to-back singles. After Hall advanced to third base on a wild (…)
With home runs by Logan Davidson and Michael Green in yesterday’s opening day victory over South Alabama, today all eyes will be on true freshmen Davis Sharpe and Justin Wrobleski as (…)
Michael Green started in right field on Opening Day in his first game for the Tigers and didn’t waste any time showing some power. Green hit a solo home run to help the Tigers defeat South Alabama. TCI (…)
Logan Davidson made South Alabama pay for the trash talking as he hit a three-run bomb to lift the Tigers to a win on Opening Day. The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with Logan following the win:
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 6-2 season-opening win over South Alabama on Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Jaguars (0-1) struck (…)
It’s hard for Michael Green to picture his first game as a Clemson Tiger going any better than it did. In 14th-ranked Clemson’s 6-2 opening day victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, (…)