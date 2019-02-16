Green talks about first game for Tigers, home run

Michael Green started in right field on Opening Day in his first game for the Tigers and didn’t waste any time showing some power.  Green hit a solo home run to help the Tigers defeat South Alabama.

TCI caught up with Green following the win.

