Green talks about first game for Tigers, home run

Michael Green started in right field on Opening Day in his first game for the Tigers and didn’t waste any time showing some power. Green hit a solo home run to help the Tigers defeat South Alabama.
TCI caught up with Green following the win.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Dexter Lawrence wants to know what got into his system that prevented him from playing in the Cotton Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The former (…)
With home runs by Logan Davidson and Michael Green in yesterday’s opening day victory over South Alabama, today all eyes will be on true freshmen Davis Sharpe and Justin Wrobleski as (…)
Logan Davidson made South Alabama pay for the trash talking as he hit a three-run bomb to lift the Tigers to a win on Opening Day. The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with Logan following the win:
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 6-2 season-opening win over South Alabama on Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Jaguars (0-1) struck (…)
It’s hard for Michael Green to picture his first game as a Clemson Tiger going any better than it did. In 14th-ranked Clemson’s 6-2 opening day victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, (…)
Clemson made a strong impression while playing host to one of the top prospects from the state of Virginia last month. Highland Springs four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene attended the Tigers’ (…)
Logan Davidson’s three-run homer in the fifth inning lifted No. 14 Clemson to a 6-2 victory over South Alabama at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Friday afternoon in both team’s season opener. Michael (…)
After trailing early the Clemson Tigers rallied Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to defeat South Alabama, 6-2, in Game 1 of the three-game series. Check out some of the action in Bart (…)
Clemson has signed a handful of prospects from the state of Tennessee during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, most recently four-star linebacker Kane Patterson in the 2019 class and wide receivers Tee Higgins and (…)