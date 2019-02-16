Instant Replay: Clemson 6 South Alabama 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 6-2 season-opening win over South Alabama on Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Jaguars (0-1) struck first in the fourth inning with back-to-back solo homers to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers (1-0) answered in the fifth inning as Sam Hall and Michael Green drew consecutive one-out walks before Logan Davidson launched a three-run homer to put Clemson up 3-2. The Tigers would double their lead to 4-2 in the seventh as Green hit his first career long ball. Clemson added two insurance runs in the eighth when Bryce Teodosio and Bo Majkowski hit two-out singles and Hall followed with a two-run single to give the Tigers a 6-2 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had two key moments. The first big moment of the game came courtesy of Davidson’s bat in the fifth inning as the junior gave Clemson their first lead of the game. The other key moment was in the top of the eighth inning. South Alabama, trailing 4-2, loaded the bases with two outs but Carson Spiers came in to shut down the threat and preserve the lead.

What went right?

Brooks Crawford got the pitching staff off to a good start, tossing 4.2 effective innings. Mat Clark was outstanding out of the bullpen, earning the win with 3.0 scoreless innings. Spiers retired all four batters he faced to pick up the save. Green led the Tigers at the plate, with a team-high two hits while also drawing two walks. Davidson drove in three runs while Hall knocked in two runs. Clemson drew eight walks and had two HBPs in the game while surrendering only a single walk.

What went wrong?

The Tigers stranded eight runners in the contest, including five runners over the first three innings. Before picking up three hits in the eighth inning, Clemson only had three hits in the contest and struck out 10 times. Kyle Wilkie saw his 29-game hit streak come to an end.