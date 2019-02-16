Lawrence isn’t worried about PED questions at the combine

NORTH CHARLESTON — Dexter Lawrence wants to know what got into his system that prevented him from playing in the Cotton Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The former Clemson defensive tackle was in North Charleston Saturday signing autographs at The Fan Zone, when he was asked about how a performance enhancing drug called ostarine got into his system and caused him to fail a drug test prior to the Tigers’ win over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

“I do want to know how it got into my system and where it came from,” Lawrence said. “But right now, they are still doing their research, trying to see where exactly it came from, but they don’t know right now.”

Lawrence was one of three Clemson players that failed a random drug test for PEDs by the NCAA, which was conducted after the ACC Championship Game in December. Tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella were also suspended and are in the process of appealing the suspension so they will be eligible to play this coming season.

All three men have maintained they had no knowledge of using anything that would have caused the banned substance to get into their body.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said last week Clemson has not received any results back from the lab on the samples they sent off for testing. He feels like progress has been made as they work through the appeal.

“I think it has, but it is just very slow because it is kind of out of our hands,” the Clemson athletic director said. “We have sent some things off to be tested but the results have not come back yet.”

Radakovich is hopeful the results will come back in the next few weeks. He said Clemson is not ready to release what was sent off for testing.

“We will pull all of that together once it is all done,” he said.

As for Lawrence, he continues to get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be later this month in Indianapolis. He knows teams will ask him about the Ostarine that was found in his system and he said he will be prepared to answer all inquiries.

“Just tell the truth. That is all that I can do,” he said. “You know, it was heartbreaking when I heard about it. It is just life. You have to get tested sometimes just to bring out your character, so that is just how I am going about it.”

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 26-March 4.

