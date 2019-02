Clemson head coach Monte Lee was disappointed his team didn’t get the sweep over South Alabama in Game 3 of the weekend series, but was pleased with what he saw from his ballclub in the opening series of the 2019 season.

“It is great to get a series win in the first weekend, a tough way to lose the night cap,” he said. “That being said I saw a lot of really good things from our ball club this weekend.”

Watch Lee’s press conference on TCITV.